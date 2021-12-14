8.6 C
Athens
Τρίτη, 14 Δεκεμβρίου, 2021
αναζήτηση...
984COVID-19ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

A. Μπουρλά: Το χάπι της Pfizer προστατεύει από σοβαρή νόσηση και από την μετάλλαξη «Όμικρον»

Τελευταία ενημέρωση:

✚ ΑΘΗΝΑ

984

Δήμος Αθηναίων: Εγκαινιάστηκε το Κέντρο για την Καταπολέμηση της Έμφυλης Βίας και των Πολλαπλών Διακρίσεων

Παρουσία της Προέδρου της Δημοκρατίας κ. Κατερίνας Σακελλαροπούλου, του Δημάρχου Αθηναίων, κ. Κώστα Μπακογιάννη εγκαινιάστηκε το πρωί της Τρίτης, το Κέντρο για την Καταπολέμηση...
Διαβάστε περισσότερα
PLUSΑΘΗΝΑ

Αλλάζουν «όψη» τα κτίρια της Αθήνας – Ξεκινά το επιδοτούμενο πρόγραμμα εξωτερικής ανακαίνισης ακινήτων

Με την φράση «Η Αθήνα θέλει βάψιμο γιατί έχει τα χρονάκια της» ο δήμος Αθηναίων ξεκινά το πρόγραμμα "Όψεις" το οποίο προβλέπει επιδοτούμενες εργασίες...
Διαβάστε περισσότερα
PLUSΑΘΗΝΑ

Δήμος Αθηναίων: Φωτεινά Χριστούγεννα στην Αθήνα – Το πλήρες πρόγραμμα

Η αντίστροφη μέτρηση για τα Χριστούγεννα έχει ξεκινήσει και η Αθήνα φορά τα γιορτινά της. 38 μέρες, 52 σημεία σε όλη την πόλη, 6 χριστουγεννιάτικα...
Διαβάστε περισσότερα
PLUSΑΘΗΝΑ

Δήμος Αθηναίων – WiFi4EU: Δωρεάν Wi-fi σε 11 σημεία της πόλης

Ο μετασχηματισμός της Αθήνας σε μια έξυπνη και βιώσιμη πόλη, όπου οι πολίτες απολαμβάνουν να ζουν και να εργάζονται σε αυτήν, αποτελεί μια από τις...
Διαβάστε περισσότερα
PLUSΑΘΗΝΑ

Δήμος Αθηναίων: 14 νέες ηλεκτρονικές υπηρεσίες στη διάθεση των δημοτών

Στις συνολικά 118 ανέρχεται πλέον ο αριθμός των ψηφιακών υπηρεσιών του Δήμου Αθηναίων μετά την προσθήκη 14 νέων, που από σήμερα βρίσκονται στη διάθεση...
Διαβάστε περισσότερα

Το χάπι για τον κορονοϊό της Pfizer προστατεύει από σοβαρή νόσηση και από την μετάλλαξη Όμικρον, σύμφωνα με τον επικεφαλής της Pfizer Άλμπερτ Μπουρλά.

«Τα εργαστηριακά δεδομένα δείχνουν ότι ο υποψήφιος αντιιικός μας για τον COVID-19 είναι ένας ισχυρός αναστολέας της Omicron, ο οποίος, σε συνδυασμό με υπάρχοντα δεδομένα από άλλες παραλλαγές που προκαλούν ανησυχία, υποδηλώνει ότι πιθανότατα θα διατηρήσει ισχυρή αντιική δράση έναντι των τρεχουσών παραλλαγών και άλλων κορονοϊών», έγραψε στο Twitter ο Άλμπερτ Μπουρλά.

 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

984

A. Μπουρλά: Το χάπι της Pfizer προστατεύει από σοβαρή νόσηση και από την μετάλλαξη «Όμικρον»

Το χάπι για τον κορονοϊό της Pfizer προστατεύει από σοβαρή νόσηση και από την μετάλλαξη Όμικρον, σύμφωνα με τον επικεφαλής της Pfizer Άλμπερτ Μπουρλά. https://twitter.com/AlbertBourla/status/1470725119421169668«Τα...
Διαβάστε περισσότερα
Δελτίο Ειδήσεων Αθήνα 9.84

Δελτίο Ειδήσεων στις 15:00

Στις 6 το απόγευμα ξεκινάει στην Ολομέλεια της Βουλής η πενθήμερη συζήτηση για τον κρατικό προϋπολογισμό, η οποία θα ολοκληρωθεί το βράδυ του Σαββάτου...
Διαβάστε περισσότερα
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΣΜΟΣ

Χριστουγεννιάτικα Χωριά σε έξι πλατείες της Αθήνας

Χριστουγεννιάτικα Χωριά στις πλατείες της Αθήνας Το πνεύμα των Χριστουγέννων επισκέπτεται τις γειτονιές της πόλης 17 Δεκεμβρίου 2021 - 7 Ιανουαρίου 2022 Φέτος τις γιορτές, ο Δήμος...
Διαβάστε περισσότερα
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Μ. Βαρβιτσιώτης: Το μέλλον της Ευρώπης συνδέεται στενά με την ένταξη των Δυτ. Βαλκανίων στην ΕΕ

«Η Ελλάδα υπήρξε ανέκαθεν ένθερμος υποστηρικτής της ευρωπαϊκής προοπτικής των Δυτικών Βαλκανίων με έντονη δράση και πρωτοβουλία από τη Σύνοδο της Θεσσαλονίκης το 2003...
Διαβάστε περισσότερα
ΟΙΚΟΝΟΜΙΑ

Επτά εταιρίες προχώρησαν σε υποβολή προσφορών για την κατασκευή των πρώτων βασικών έργων υποδομής του Ελληνικού

Επτά εταιρίες προχώρησαν σε υποβολή προσφορών στο πλαίσιο του σχετικού διαγωνισμού για την επιλογή του αναδόχου για την κατασκευή των πρώτων, βασικών έργων υποδομής...
Διαβάστε περισσότερα
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

ΕΔΔΑ: Καταδίκη της Ρωσίας για εξαφανίσεις συλληφθέντων Τσετσένων

Το Ευρωπαϊκό Δικαστήριο Δικαιωμάτων του Ανθρώπου (ΕΔΔΑ) καταδίκασε τη Ρωσία για μια σειρά από εξαφανίσεις ανθρώπων μετά την σύλληψή τους στην Τσετσενία μεταξύ του...
Διαβάστε περισσότερα
COVID-19

Η Ρωσία λέει ότι δεν κατάλαβε τι ζητούσε ο ΠΟΥ σχετικά με το εμβόλιο Sputnik V

Η Ρωσία ισχυρίζεται ότι «δεν κατάλαβε καλά» τα αιτήματα του Παγκόσμιου Οργανισμού Υγείας και απέτυχε να παράσχει τα στοιχεία που είναι απαραίτητα για την...
Διαβάστε περισσότερα

ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΘΗΝΑ

ΠΟΛΙΤΙΣΜΟΣ

Χριστουγεννιάτικα Χωριά σε έξι πλατείες της Αθήνας

Χριστουγεννιάτικα Χωριά στις πλατείες της Αθήνας Το πνεύμα των Χριστουγέννων επισκέπτεται τις γειτονιές της πόλης 17 Δεκεμβρίου 2021 - 7 Ιανουαρίου 2022 Φέτος τις γιορτές, ο Δήμος...
Διαβάστε περισσότερα
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΘΗΝΑ

Ένα σημαντικό τηλεφώνημα στον παππού και τη γιαγιά 

Απομακρύνοντας το αίσθημα μοναξιάς της Τρίτης ηλικίας Με στόχο την καταπολέμηση της κοινωνικής απομόνωσης και την μοναξιά στην Τρίτη Ηλικία το Ινστιτούτο Prolepsis υλοποιεί από τον...
Διαβάστε περισσότερα
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΘΗΝΑ

Δήμος Αθηναίων: Ανοιχτό από αύριο το παγοδρόμιο στην Πλατεία Κοτζιά

Από αύριο Τρίτη 14 Δεκεμβρίου έως και την Πέμπτη 6 Ιανουαρίου το μεγαλύτερο παγοδρόμιο της πόλης θα βρίσκεται στη διάθεση όλων όσοι θέλουν να...
Διαβάστε περισσότερα
984

Δήμος Αθηναίων: Εγκαινιάστηκε το Κέντρο για την Καταπολέμηση της Έμφυλης Βίας και των Πολλαπλών Διακρίσεων

Παρουσία της Προέδρου της Δημοκρατίας κ. Κατερίνας Σακελλαροπούλου, του Δημάρχου Αθηναίων, κ. Κώστα Μπακογιάννη εγκαινιάστηκε το πρωί της Τρίτης, το Κέντρο για την Καταπολέμηση...
Διαβάστε περισσότερα
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΣΜΟΣ

Ένα ιδιότυπο δέντρο «φύτρωσε» στο φουαγιέ του ΕΜΣΤ

Το Arbres à Palabres (Το Δέντρο της Πλατείας) του Stephan Goldrajch είναι ένα δέντρο φτιαγμένο από κομμάτια πλεκτών, υφαντών και κεντημάτων, από νήματα πολύχρωμα...
Διαβάστε περισσότερα

© 2020 ΔΕΡΑ ΑΘΗΝΑ 9.84

ΔΙΟΙΚΗΤΙΚΑ

ΑΘΗΝΑ 9.84

ΚΑΤΗΓΟΡΙΕΣ

ΕΝΘΕΤΑ

el Ελληνικά
en Englishel Ελληνικά