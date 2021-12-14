A. Μπουρλά: Το χάπι της Pfizer προστατεύει από σοβαρή νόσηση και από την μετάλλαξη «Όμικρον»

Το χάπι για τον κορονοϊό της Pfizer προστατεύει από σοβαρή νόσηση και από την μετάλλαξη Όμικρον, σύμφωνα με τον επικεφαλής της Pfizer Άλμπερτ Μπουρλά.
Consistent with the interim analysis we announced last month, our oral antiviral candidate reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% from any cause compared to placebo in non-hospitalized, high-risk adults with COVID-19 treated within 3 days of symptom onset.
— Albert Bourla (@AlbertBourla) December 14, 2021
«Τα εργαστηριακά δεδομένα δείχνουν ότι ο υποψήφιος αντιιικός μας για τον COVID-19 είναι ένας ισχυρός αναστολέας της Omicron, ο οποίος, σε συνδυασμό με υπάρχοντα δεδομένα από άλλες παραλλαγές που προκαλούν ανησυχία, υποδηλώνει ότι πιθανότατα θα διατηρήσει ισχυρή αντιική δράση έναντι των τρεχουσών παραλλαγών και άλλων κορονοϊών», έγραψε στο Twitter ο Άλμπερτ Μπουρλά.
Laboratory data show our COVID-19 antiviral candidate is a potent inhibitor of the Omicron protease, which, combined with existing data from other variants of concern, indicates it will likely retain robust antiviral activity against current variants and other coronaviruses.
— Albert Bourla (@AlbertBourla) December 14, 2021