News in brief

Τετάρτη, 11 Νοεμβρίου, 2020
Digital Marketing 4 Day Course, 9 – 12/11, στο INNOVATHENS 

Digital Marketing 4 Day Course, από 9 - 12 Νοεμβρίου 2020, διοργανώνεται στο INNOVATHENS powered by Samsung, της Τεχνόπολης. Πρόκειται για έναν εντατικό κύκλο μαθημάτων...
PLUSΑΘΗΝΑ

Η Δημοτική Αγορά Κυψέλης κλείνει τα 2 και το γιορτάζει

Η Δημοτική Αγορά Κυψέλης κλείνει, φέτος, 2 χρόνια και το Impact Hub Athens προσκαλεί τους Αθηναίους σε μια γιορτή με πλούσια ατζέντα δράσεων, με...
PLUSΑΘΗΝΑ

Gas Mystery στο Γκάζι

Ένα καινοτόμο και συναρπαστικό escape game για οικογένειες και παιδιά από 8 ετών, παρουσιάζει το Βιομηχανικό Μουσείο Φωταερίου. Από 23 Οκτωβρίου 2020 γονείς και...
PLUSΑΘΗΝΑ

Bazaar Προσφοράς για μοναχικούς ασθενείς στο Σεράφειο

Με σύνθημα «Για να σταθείς και εσύ δίπλα στα παιΔΙΑ και τους ενηλίΚΟυς ασθενείς στα ΝοσοκομεΙΑ της Αττικής» η «Εθελοντική Διακονία Ασθενών Νοσηλευτικών Ιδρυμάτων»...
PLUSΑΘΗΝΑ

Εικαστική έκθεση αφιερωμένη στη Ναυμαχία της Σαλαμίνας στο Σεράφειο

Δυόμισι χιλιάδες από χρόνια από τη Ναυμαχία της Σαλαμίνας Μαρμάρινες δημιουργίες και πίνακες ζωγραφικής Τήνιων και Σαλαμινίων καλλιτεχνών συνθέτουν την έκθεση με τίτλο «Από την...
A sharp increase in the death toll due to the coronavirus pandemic is reported in Greece. Today 19 people have lost their lives, following the negative record number of 41 yesterday. The death toll is currently 885 persons.

“Our goal is to develop a safe and effective vaccine,” Lisa O’Neil, Pfizer’s global media relations leader, said on Wednesday in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA).
Asked whether this vaccine will prove to prevent the disease or even death, she replied: We believe that vaccines are the only long-term solution to end this pandemic. The data makes us optimistic about our candidate vaccine, and brings us one step closer to providing a vaccine that will help prevent the further spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. However, much remains to be done before we can apply to the regulators for approval. We will continue to research this vaccine for safety and efficacy.

Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias is in the northern port city of Thessaloniki today, following the aggressive increase in Covid-19 cases in the city.
Thessaloniki is still a long away from flattening the epidemiological curve, according to measurements taken by the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (AUTh) and the Thessaloniki Water and Sewage Company (EYATH) to detect the concentration of the SARS-CoV-2 genome in city’s wastewater.
According to an analysis of last week’s samples, the concentration of the viral genome in Thessaloniki’s sewage is still increasing rapidly, in contrast to the declining numbers of cases reported over the last few days.

The lockdown may be extended beyond Nov.30, if necessary, stated at Skai radio professor of microbiology, Alkiviadis Vatopoulos. Next week’s data will be crucial to this decision.

The Greek-owned tanker “EPHESOS” collided with a Turkish fishing boat 37 nautical miles off the Turkish city of Mersin early on Wednesday. The causes of the collision remain unclear so far, while four passengers from the fishing boat are missing.
The Greek tanker was carrying a crew of 27 people, including 13 Greeks, while the exact number of passengers on the overturned fishing boat has not been made clear so far.

A light tremor measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale was recorded at 08:49 on Wednesday, 285 km east of Athens, the Geodynamics Institute of the National Observatory of Athens said.
Its epicentre was located 13 km east-northeast of Samos.

Government representatives are visiting the island of Crete today, in order to assess the damage caused by the bad weather that hit Hersonissos in the prefecture of Herakleion and Mylopotamos in the prefecture of Rethymno yesterday.

And the weather forecast…
Partly cloudy in Attica today with a chance of rain in the north and east later in the day. The temperature will reach a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius.

ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Τηλεδιασκέψεις Κουμουτσάκου με Γερμανούς αξιωματούχους – 73 αιτούντες άσυλο αναχώρησαν για το Ανόβερο

Σειρά τηλεδιασκέψεων με Γερμανούς αξιωματούχους πραγματοποίησε χθες, Τρίτη 10 Νοεμβρίου, ο αναπληρωτής υπουργός Μετανάστευσης και Ασύλου, Γιώργος Κουμουτσάκος, έπειτα από την ακύρωση προγραμματισμένης επίσκεψής...
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Μπαχρέιν: Απεβίωσε ο σεΐχης Χαλίφα, πρωθυπουργός επί 49 χρόνια

Ο πρίγκιπας Χαλίφα μπεν Σαλμάν αλ Χαλίφα, ο παλαιότερος πρωθυπουργός στον κόσμο, καθώς κατείχε αυτό το αξίωμα από την ανεξαρτησία του Μπαχρέιν το 1971,...
STREAMING

Το Μegaron Online επιστρέφει δυναμικά και διαδικτυακά τον Νοέμβριο

Το Μegaron Online επιστρέφει δυναμικά και διαδικτυακά, τον Νοέμβριο, δίνοντάς μας την ευκαιρία να παρακολουθήσουμε έξι μοναδικές μουσικές εκδηλώσεις σε δωρεάν live streaming, από...
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Δημοκρατικοί στις ΗΠΑ – Η αριστερή πτέρυγα ακονίζει τα μαχαίρια της

Ανακουφισμένη από τη νίκη του υποψηφίου των Δημοκρατικών Τζο Μπάιντεν, η αριστερή πτέρυγα του κόμματος προετοιμάζεται για μια νέα μάχη προκειμένου να προωθήσει τις...
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Γερμανία – Πράσινοι: Να διακοπεί η πώληση όπλων στην Τουρκία

Να διακόψει την παράδοση στρατιωτικού υλικού προς την Τουρκία και να ανακληθεί η αδειοδοτήση για την εξαγωγή υποβρυχίων, ζητούν οι Πράσινοι από τη γερμανική...
SPORT CITY

Premier League: Οι παίκτες ζητούν επιστροφή στις πέντε αλλαγές

Παρά το γεγονός ότι στην συντριπτική πλειονότητα των ευρωπαϊκών πρωταθλημάτων, εφαρμόζεται το μέτρο με τις πέντε αλλαγές, στην Premier League, επέστρεψαν στις παραδοσιακές τρεις...
«Διατηρώ κατ’ οίκον»: Το νέο πρόγραμμα για τις αποκαταστάσεις των ερειπωμένων κτιρίων

Ενα νέο πρόγραμμα, το «Διατηρώ κατ’ οίκον», ραμμένο στο μοτίβο του «Εξοικονομώ» έχει ετοιμάσει το υπουργείο Περιβάλλοντος και Ενέργειας (ΥΠΕΝ) για τις αποκαταστάσεις των...
Διαδικτυακά προγράμματα γυμναστικής από το Δήμο Πειραιά

Live Stream με προγράμματα γυμναστικής, θα πραγματοποιεί από την Τετάρτη 11 Νοεμβρίου, ο Οργανισμός Πολιτισμού, Αθλητισμού και Νεολαίας (Ο.Π.Α.Ν) του Δήμου Πειραιά. Τα προγράμματα...
Κ. Χατζηδάκης: «Απόλυτης προτεραιότητας το ζήτημα των ετοιμόρροπων κτιρίων»

«Απόλυτης προτεραιότητας» χαρακτήρισε το ζήτημα αντιμετώπισης των ετοιμόρροπων κτιρίων, ο υπουργός Περιβάλλοντος και Ενέργειας, Κωστής Χατζηδάκης, κατά την κοινή αυτοψία με τον δήμαρχο Αθηναίων,...
Συγκέντρωση του ΠΑΜΕ στο υπουργείο Υγείας

Συγκέντρωση πραγματοποίησαν συνδικάτα που πρόσκεινται στο ΠΑΜΕ έξω από το υπουργείο Υγείας, ζητώντας να ληφθούν μέτρα προστασίας των εργαζομένων. Μεταξύ άλλων, το παρών έδωσε το...
Ο Δήμος Αθηναίων στηρίζει επιχειρήσεις και εργαζόμενους της πόλης με δράσεις ύψους 40 εκατ. ευρώ

Με ένα ευρύτατο πλέγμα μέτρων ύψους 40 εκατομμυρίων ευρώ που προέρχονται κυρίως από την αξιοποίηση Ευρωπαϊκών πόρων ο Δήμος Αθηναίων θα στηρίξει μέσα στους...
